Moses Mbye admits Maguire spray was ‘quite warranted’

You could almost see the steam billowing from Michael Maguire’s ears as he delivered an almighty spray to the Wests Tigers following their 22-8 loss to the Bulldogs.

Tigers captain Moses Mbye concedes the team deserved it.

“Yeah, he obviously showed his passion there, didn’t he…” Mbye tells David Morrow and Julian King.

“He was disappointed with our performance on the weekend, as we all were,

“We didn’t play to our standards and dished up a sub par performance so a spray was quite warranted.”

Mbye disagrees with the claim that complacency set in, instead admitting their loss to the Bulldogs had more to do what what is “between the ears,”

“Not so much our attitude, but our attention to detail wasn’t there and we didn’t play that brand of football we had played in the previous fortnight.”

The loss was the first for the Tigers this season and the first for new coach Michael Maguire, who stepped into the role after Ivan Cleary got a better offer from the Penrith Panthers. In a juicy piece of scheduling, the Tigers play Penrith on Friday night but Mbye says there is no bitterness directed at their former coach.

“The players have become quite resilient to the fact that coaches and players and administrations chop and change on a weekly basis,

“A coach moving on a new one coming in is the norm now, so we’ve moved on,”

“The playing group are in full support of [Maguire] and are here plying our trade and looking to bounce back from the poor performance we dished up on Sunday afternoon in Campbelltown.

