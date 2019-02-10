Mr Cricket on if the Big Bash season is too long

Image: David Mariuz / AAP

Summer always brings to the mind images of cricket, long days, and the beach.

The Big Bash T20 League has been going on this summer and filling our radios and TV’s every night. Mr Cricket, Mike Hussey joins Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee to discuss if the competition is too long and whether the length affects the larger picture of cricket.

He also shares his thoughts on the battle of philosophies in the national sides coaching staff which saw bowling coach David Saker suddenly depart.

“I was just a bit surprised just in the lead up to massive tournaments coming up…”

Click PLAY to join the conversation: