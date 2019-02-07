Mundine out of retirement and wants to create the “greatest comeback in all of Australian sport”

Anthony “the man” Mundine is back!

Mundine announced during 2018 that the last fight of his career was going to be the River-City Rumble vs. Jeff Horn in Brisbane on November 30. The fight lasted 90 seconds with Horn knocking Mundine out in the first round.

However, today Mundine has decided to turn his back on retirement at the age of 43 and come back to the sport of boxing to continue his career “I really feel that it was God’s plan and he’s put me in this predicament for a reason, I can’t leave the game and leave my legacy like that so I need to make the wrong the right.” said Mundine.

The man affectionately known as Choc joined Mark Allen & David Schwarz on Macquarie Sports Radio and was asked whether this was purely a grab for cash “I’ve got enough money, I’m pretty much set. This is about my legacy, this is about pride. This ain’t about money.” responded Mundine.

Mundine believes that the Horn camp will be interested in a re-match and if he does “get Horn and beat him like I believe I can, that’ll be the greatest comeback in all of Australian sport.”