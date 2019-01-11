Macquarie Sports Radio
Murray breaks down in pre-tournament press conference

11 hours ago
Macquarie National News

Andy Murray has broken down in tears at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open.

He says there’s a chance this could be his last-ever tournament.

The two-time Wimbledon winner visibly struggled to get through a practice match against Novak Djokovic at Margaret Court Arena yesterday.

He’s been battling a hip injury for more than a year.

