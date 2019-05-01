Muscat: Victory star ‘very unlikely’ to play in crunch final

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat says James Troisi is unlikely to be fit enough to play in Friday night’s elimination final against Wellington Phoenix.

The 30-year-old has been battling a persistent hamstring injury and missed Victory’s final-round win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

But as they prepare for Friday’s final, Muscat conceded Troisi hadn’t trained at all with his teammates this week.

“James ran yesterday,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“But the fact he hasn’t been able to get him out training with the team means he’s very unlikely to be available.

‘He’s worked tremendously hard to get himself up for the game but at this point in time it’s very unlikely.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio