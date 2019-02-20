MUST LISTEN | Victoria Cross recipient Daniel Keighran

Macquarie Sports Radio’s regular Heroes segment highlighting Australian sporting icons focused on a real hero this week with Victoria Cross recipient former Corporal Daniel Keighran from Brisbane’s 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

Corporal Keighran, the 99th Australian soldier to be awarded a Victoria Cross, received the honour for his valour under heavy enemy fire during the Battle of Derapet in Afghanistan in August 2010.

He is the third to have served in Afghanistan to receive a VC, the first non-special forces soldier.

A must listen interview with David Morrow and Mat Thompson.