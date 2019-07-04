Nadal takes down Kyrgios in four explosive sets

The most-hyped match of Wimbledon lived up to all expectations as Nick Kyrgios was defeated by Rafa Nadel in four explosive sets.

The 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) victory was Nadal’s 50th at Wimbledon but it wasn’t without a scare as the firebrand Aussie threw in an underarm serve ace and launched a stinging forehand that almost struck the Spaniard at the net.

He was also hit with a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Once the match was over, the action didn’t stop there with Kyrgios’ refusing to back down from his decision to spend the night before the marquee match at notorious Wimbledon pub Dog & Fox.

Speaking after the match, Nadal said he believes Kyrgios has the talent to win a Grand Slam, and Kyrgios took an unsurprising contrarian view when those comments were put to him during his entertaining and honest post-match press conference.

“I know what I’m capable of. Just depends. I’m a great tennis player, but I don’t do the other stuff. I’m not the most professional guy. I won’t train day in, day out. I won’t show up every day.

“So there’s a lot of things I need to improve on to get to that level that Rafa brings, Novak, Roger have been doing for so long. Just depends how bad I want it.

“But, no, at the moment I don’t think I can contend for a Grand Slam,” he said.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play mixed doubles where he’ll partner up with Desirae Krawczyk from the USA, but as for his plans after that?

“I’m not sure. I got my house in the Bahamas. Might go there and just chill out,” he said. Fair enough.

In other results overnight, John Millman cruised through to the third round in the straight sets but Alex de Minaur lost in a tense five-setter against American Steve Johnson.

