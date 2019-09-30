Nat Butcher reveals secret for personal best season

Sydney Roosters forward Nat Butcher has been one of the club’s biggest improvers in 2019 and he’s put it down to a rise in personal confidence.

Butcher has been an integral part of coach Trent Robinson’s team this year having played 23 games throughout the season and starting in the back-row in several of those on the back of his strong form.

The 22-year-old who played 13 games for the tri-colours in 2018 missed selection in the club’s premiership win over the Storm but will have a chance to win one when the Roosters take on Canberra in this year’s decider.

Butcher told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime while a lot of his improvement has been on himself he also credits his teammates and coach for his rise in 2019.

“I think a lot of it personally has been on me,” Butcher said.

“I think my confidence has grown but also I feel my connections and combinations with our other forwards has also stepped up and it’s something I’ve been happy with.

“It’s taken me a bit of time but it’s good I’m in the 17 now and playing some good footy, to the boys credit I’m playing around some pretty great people and they’ve helped me along the way.

“Robbo’s been huge in my personal development as a player both on and off the field.

“Every week there’s one on one reviews and he’s always I guess chipping me for the things I did wrong but also encouraging me to do more and to be better.

“So someone like that has been encouraging me and inspiring me to play better next week.”

Butcher has played 38 First Grade games since debuting for the club in 2016.

The grand final between the Roosters and Canberra will kick-off at 7:30pm at ANZ Stadium.

Matt King/Getty Images.