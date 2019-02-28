Nathan Buckley’s new contract well deserved, according to Jimmy Bartel

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has re-signed with the club, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2021 season.

And Jimmy Bartel told the Hour of Power the 46-year-old, who’s come under repeated fire since first taking the job before taking his side to a grand final in 2018, deserved the new deal after re-inventing the side tactically.

“Under Nathan Buckley, they were slowly sliding down the ladder as he re-invented the playing list,” he said.

“They were pretty exciting to watch (last year) and they’ve got incredible midfield depth but they had nearly every defender go down throughout the year.

“The kept plucking defenders (from the VFL) and they kept playing good football.

“They were brave throughout the back end of the season and were two minutes away from being premiers.”

