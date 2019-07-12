Advertisement
Nat’s Nags: Roughies of note with Nat Wallace – July 13
If you’re too time-poor to study which horse runs the best sectionals and finish with the fastest closing speed, and so on, and so forth…
Take a deep breath and rest easy – Nat Wallace has done his homework.
Follow Nat on Twitter (@NatJohnWallace9) for tips and value bet propositions on some of the country’s best roughies.
Gamble Responsibly.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
Rosehill
R3 No. 11 Heaven’s High
R7 No. 11 Goodfella
Wyong
R3 No. 4 Roman Candle
R8 No. 2 Great Danger
Click PLAY to hear more from Nat Wallace: