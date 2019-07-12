Macquarie Sports Radio
Nat’s Nags: Roughies of note with Nat Wallace – July 13

1 min ago
Nat WallaceracingRoughies

If you’re too time-poor to study which horse runs the best sectionals and finish with the fastest closing speed, and so on, and so forth…

Take a deep breath and rest easy – Nat Wallace has done his homework.

Follow Nat on Twitter (@NatJohnWallace9for tips and value bet propositions on some of the country’s best roughies.

Gamble Responsibly.

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Rosehill

R3 No. 11 Heaven’s High

R7 No. 11 Goodfella

Wyong

R3 No. 4 Roman Candle

R8 No. 2 Great Danger

Click PLAY to hear more from Nat Wallace:

