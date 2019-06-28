Macquarie Sports Radio
Nat’s Nags: Roughies of note with Nat Wallace

2 hours ago
MORROW & THOMPSON
Horse RacingNat Wallace

If you’re too time poor to study which horse runs the best sectionals and finishes with the fastest closing speed and so on, and so forth…

Take a deep breath and rest easy, as Nat Wallace has your back with Nat’s Nags!

Follow Nat on Twitter (@NatJohnWallace9) for tips and value bet propositions on some of the country’s best roughies.

Gamble Responsibly.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Rosehill – Race 9 – No. 10 – Clevanicc

Newcastle – Race 1 – No. 11 – Dreamfyre

Newcastle – Race 3 No. 2 – Parry Sound

Newcastle – Race 5 No. 15 – Beachbreak

Newcastle – Race 8 No. 7 – Lifetime Quest

 

Click PLAY to hear Nat’s Nags:

Sports
