NBA superstar Ben Simmons makes massive Aussie announcement

Australian basketballer Ben Simmons has announced he will finally pull on the green and gold.

The 22-year-old NBA superstar confirmed he will “be a Boomer” in a video released on social media this morning.

He’s expected to play in the Boomers’ exhibition matches against Team USA in Melbourne in August before heading to the World Cup in China.

Australian basketball great Andrew Gaze discussed the exciting news with Chris Smith.

“Hopefully… with Ben on board, we will have our best chance in a long, long time to secure a medal.

“He goes a long way to help us achieve that.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview