Ned Zelic says handling of Stajcic is an “absolute shambles”

Former Australian Socceroos star Ned Zelic has labelled the sacking of Alen Stajcic from the position as coach of the Matilda’s as “an absolute shambles”

Our Watch was brought in to conduct an anonymous survey with players and staff of the Matilda’s with the findings being handed to the FFA, all results of the survey remain confidential.

The findings have led to Stajcic being sacked as head coach 5 months away from the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup. Ned Zelic gave his take on Macquarie Sports Radio with Mark Allen and David Schwarz “It’s an absolute shambles. Certainly, the fact that so many of the Matilda’s are coming out in support of Alen Stajcic is bizarre because we were told it was a toxic environment and the guy had to go.”

A number of players have responded on social media standing by their sacked coach and there have been calls for him to be reinstated as the manager of the Matilda’s. Yesterday FFA CEO David Gallop fronted the media explaining that Stajcic won’t be reinstated but according to Zelic, Gallop didn’t add much else “I was watching the David Gallop press conference and I’m thinking if you call a press conference you’ve got to have something to say and there was nothing there. It’s a bit of a disaster and certainly that’s caused a lot of damage to the reputation to the Matilda’s because everyone was on their train.” said Zelic.