New A-League club wants stadium plans clarified shortly

New A-League club Western Melbourne Group intends to confirm their stadium situation in the coming weeks.

A central focus of their successful A-League bid was building their own soccer-specific ground in Melbourne’s west but the proposed 15,000-seater is only expected to open in 2022.

Until then, the club had earmarked Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium as its temporary home but that was thrown into doubt after it emerged a deal still hasn’t been signed to play A-League games there once the side starts in the competition later this year.

Speaking on Breakfast, former Socceroo and Western Melbourne Group football director Steve Horvat said the club is only now sitting down with stadium management to find a solution.

He confirmed meetings were taking place this week.

“We really couldn’t formalise an actual agreement until we knew we were in and the makeup of the league,” he said.

“We’re now sitting down and actually working out which games can actually be played where and the number of games we will be hosting.

“We’ll be sitting in front of the Kardinia Park Trust board next week so we hope to finalise that literally in the next couple of weeks.”

