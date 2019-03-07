New details: Andrew Bogut reveals in-season NBA offer to leave Kings

Andrew Bogut has confirmed Golden State Warriors enquired about cancelling his Sydney Kings contract in December.

The reigning NBL MVP will link up with the Warriors until the end of the current NBA season, re-joining the side he won the 2015 NBA championship with.

But it could’ve been different for Bogut, who told Macquarie Sports Radio Drive he was presented with a contract late last year which if signed, would’ve seen him walk out on the Sydney Kings during the season.

He told Mark Allen and David Schwarz he never entertained the possibility, remaining loyal to the Sydney-based NBL side until their current campaign concluded.

“They reached out in December and ask Sydney if I had an (out clause) on my NBL deal this season,” he said.

“I told them I’m not going to do that regardless of circumstances so I told them I’ll play out the NBL season, try to win a championship and then when the season is done, I’m all ears (to talk).

“Luckily for me they didn’t fill the roster spot and the (Warriors) called after the season was finished and asked if I was ready (to sign).

“That was basically it so it’s pretty crazy.”

Bogut said he only ever considering signing a short-term NBA with the Steve Kerr-coached Warriors, despite confirming Ben Simmons’ Phialdephia 76ers contacted him.

“It was kind of Golden State or nothing,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive