New horse race can take the sport “to the next level”

One of Australia’s leading horse trainers says the All Star Mile at Flemington has the potential to take the sport to the “next level.”

James Cummings, grandson of icon Bart and trainer for racing giant Godolphin, told Ross and John the new race – where the public votes for horses to run in the race – could attract new fans to the sport.

“I think it’s got the capacity to take horse racing in Australia to the next level and drive that engagement further than it’s ever been before,” Cummings said.

His stable has three horses nominated for the race that will be run on March 16 – Alizee, Best of Days and Winx’s old sparring partner Hartnell.

Rather than make a pitch for the horses to the public, Cummings said he’d let the horses’ form do the talking.

“All three are group 1 winners over a mile,” he pointed out.

Click here to find out more and VOTE

Click PLAY below to hear James Cummings speak with Ross and John