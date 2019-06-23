New South Wales thump Queensland to set up Origin decider

New South Wales has belted Queensland 38-6 in a completely dominant performance at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Brad Fittler’s 7 changes to the side will now be seen as inspired rather than knee-jerk and the Blues carry all of the momentum into Game III in Sydney.

Tom Trbojevic was sublime, crossing the line three times to record a rare Origin hattrick. Josh Addo-Carr was also a constant threat in attack, notching up two tries.

The win didn’t come without cost with halfback Nathan Cleary injuring his ankle in a bruising first-half collision, he failed to take any further part in the game and is awaiting scans.

It was a listless performance from Queensland and the second biggest drubbing in Maroons history. Queensland recorded just 989 running metres to New South Wales’s 1736 in a six tries to one mauling.

The Blues will unquestionably enter the decider as clear favourites as they attempt to win back to back series for the first time since 2005.

59,721 fans braved teeming rain and blustery winds to set an attendance record for Optus Stadium.