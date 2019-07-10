New Zealand cause almighty upset to storm into Cricket World Cup final

New Zealand are into their second consecutive Cricket World Cup final after beating India by 18 runs in a heart-stopper.

As the match headed into a second day after Manchester’s weather halted play on Tuesday, the Black Caps looked to have posted a below-par score at 8-239.

But what looked like a relatively straight forward chase turned out to be anything but, with India slumping to a remarkable 4-24 early in the chase.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja put on a barnstorming 114-run partnership and with the overs ticking down, India looked to be slowly working their way back into the match.

But in the last two overs, Trent Boult claimed the prized wicket of Jadeja, as he skied one into the safe hands of Kane Williamson.

And as the tension became unbearable inside Old Trafford, Martin Guptil pulled out what will surely go down as one of the most stunning run outs in New Zealand cricket history.

With Dhoni still at the crease, Guptil swiveled and direct hit the stumps to dismiss the veteran Indian wicketkeeper for 50 off 72, effectively ending the contest.



India were then promptly bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining, sealing New Zealand’s spot in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images