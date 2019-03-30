Newley ready to step it up as he recommits to the Kings

Image: STEVE CHRISTO / AAP

Brad Newley is a veteran in the Aussie basketball scene having represented the Boomers since 2005.

He has recommitted to the Sydney Kings alongside NBA champion Andrew Bogut, Kevin Lisch, and Daniel Kickert, looking to go the next step in their charge towards a title.

Brad shares his thoughts on his new coach Will Weaver who is making wave in the USA’s G-League and whether he’s kept in contact with Bogut in his time with the Golden State Warriors.

