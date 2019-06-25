Nick Blakey says Swans have belief to be finals force

Sydney young gun Nick Blakey says the Swans still have the belief to make the finals this season, despite a poor start to 2019.

It comes after Blakey received the Rising Star nomination for round 14, starring in Sydney’s 19 point win over Hawthorn.

The 19-year-old finished with two goals, seven contested possessions, three contested marks and three score involvements to boost the Swans to 13th on the ladder.

Blakey told Halftime the club have turned their season around and can still be a force in September.

“We definitely believe and think our best footy is as good as anyone when we’re up and going,” Blakey said.

“No doubt it was a frustrating start to the year for us and we would have loved to have started better, but the reality is we didn’t.

“I suppose we’ve got to chase our tails a bit and win as many games as possible.

“In such a tight competition you just don’t know what will happen, we’ve been really pleased with our form over the last six or seven weeks and it’s really turned around our season.”

Blakey has had high expectations placed on him in his rookie season on the back of the legacy of Dad and 359-game legend John Blakey.

He was taken at pick 10 in the 2018 AFL Draft and is a Swans Academy graduate, while he has played an important role in a Swans forward line which has been without Lance Franklin for a large chunk of the season.

‘The lizard’ as he’s known to by his teammates has played in all but one of the team’s games this season and says it’s been a dream come true to play for the Bloods.

“I was happy to have an influence in the game,” Blakey said.

“I had a quiet first half and then got going towards the second half and obviously had a good last quarter which was pleasing.

“It’s pretty crazy be honest, I grew up going for the Swans and now to be in the system and playing alongside a lot of the boys that I’ve looked up to for a long time is something pretty special.

“So they make it pretty easy for those young boys and tell us to go out and play our natural game.”

The 14th placed Swans host the Gold Coast in the twilight game on Saturday afternoon at the SCG.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.