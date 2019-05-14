Nick Davis adamant Dane Rampe will learn from goal post controversy

Former Swans player and current team runner Nick Davis says he’s confident co-captain Dane Rampe will learn from last Friday night’s controversy.

Despite AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan ticking off on the decision not to pay a free kick against Rampe for climbing the goal post during the final quarter against Essendon, the Swans defender was fined a suspended $1000 for the action.

“I was in the most dangerous position in the world (when the incident happened) – I was about three inches from John Longmire,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s a learning situation for Dane – the only reason he’s going to try that sort of stuff because there’s a game on the line.

“I actually don’t know why he was up there.”

