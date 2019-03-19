Nick Davis’ update on Lance Franklin’s fitness heading in round one

Former Sydney player turned team runner Nick Davis says Lance Franklin completed full training on Monday but stopped short of confirming his place in the team.

The Swans play the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night and the fitness of the 32-year-old has come under question during pre-season, where he’s failed to feature in both of Sydney’s JLT Community Series matches.

Davis told Macquarie Sports Radio things were “tracking in the right direction” ahead of this weekend’s season-opener.

“He did train fully yesterday but it’ll be a decision between Lance, John (Longmire) and the medical staff,” he said.

