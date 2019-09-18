Some images will forever mark incredible moments in Australian sports history, and there are not much more iconic and as recognisable as the moment Her Majesty The Queen handed captain Nick Farr-Jones the Webb Ellis Cup, crowning us as World Champions for the first time in 1991.

One-half of one of the most iconic halves pairings alongside Michael Lynagh in Australian Rugby history, Nick Farr-Jones joins David Morrow and Mat Thompson for Heroes. Farr-Jones takes us through his career including the last time the Wallabies defeated the All Blacks at Eden Park, playing alongside Mark Ella, the inaugural 1987 World Cup, as well as reminding us the challenges faced when rugby was still an amateur sport.

Take a listen to one of the greats in Australian and world rugby share his incredible career.

Click PLAY to hear the full conversation: