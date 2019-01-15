Nick Kyrgios responds to claims of a rift with Lleyton Hewitt

“Not really”

That was Nick Kyrgios’ response when asked if there is a rift between him and Lleyton Hewitt.

In a tense media conference, the Australian tennis player claimed he knew nothing of Bernard Tomic’s explosive Davis Cup claims.

Tomic used his Australian Open exit interview to make several allegations, including that Kyrgios and other top players have no desire to play under Hewitt.

“Kokkinakis, Kyrgios, we don’t want to play any more because he has ruined the system. Go away.”

But Kyrgios refuted those claims, stating he will make himself available for Davis Cup.

“Yeah. I don’t think I’d be picked though.

“There’s a lot of good players right now. Obviously De Minaur, Millman, they’re all playing great.”

Click PLAY below to hear Kyrgios’ comments in full

After losing his first round match against Milos Raonic in straight sets, Kyrgios clearly wasn’t in the mood to be pushed on the matter.

“I don’t know what to say. Like, I don’t have a big deal with anything.

“I’ve always wanted to play Davis Cup. I love Davis Cup. If I don’t play, I don’t play. Like, I’m available.

“That’s all I got to say. Like, what do you want from me?”

WATCH the full media conference below