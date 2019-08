Nick Kyrgios has won the Washington Open, beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 7-6 in the final.

It’s the Australians sixth career title and his second in 2019, after he won the Mexican Open earlier in the year.

Kyrgios entered the tournament as the 52nd-ranked player in the world but will now re-join the top 30 with just three weeks left until the US Open.

Images: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images