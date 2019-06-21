Nick Phipps concedes shock at Daryl Gibson’s resignation

New South Wales and Wallabies scrum-half Nick Phipps admits news of Daryl Gibson announcing his resignation as Waratahs coach came as a shock.

Despite signing a one-year contract extension at the start of the season, it’s been a tumultuous 2019 for Gibson and the Waratahs who have been rocked by the Israel Folau saga, poor results and other off-field controversies, while also having to deal with the Wallabies’ resting policy.

With one of the best back-lines in the competition consisting of several Wallabies – it wasn’t enough for the Sydney-based franchise to overcome all their obstacles – finishing their season with just six wins from 16 games in 12th place.

Phipps told Halftime Gibson’s announcement to depart the Tahs’ was surprising.

“It was bit of a shock,” Phipps said.

“All the Wallabies aren’t training for a few days but he went in and addressed the rest of the Waratahs that were in there today and told them he was leaving.

“He thought his time with that group had ended and expired, so he wanted someone else to be able to take them onto the next level.

“It was a complete shock to a lot of people, there’s a lot of players that sort of owe him a lot the way that’s he guided them through their careers so far.

“It’s someone that will be very missed next year.

“As a player you’re definitely going to feel responsible for something like that, as a playing group we didn’t perform throughout the year and always it’s reflected rightly or wrongly on the coach.”

The former Waratahs assistant coach took over from now Wallabies coach Michael Cheika in 2015 and has a winning record of just under 44% in his four seasons in charge with 28 wins from 64 games.

Senior assistant coach Simon Cron will also leave the franchise, leaving fellow assistants Chris Whitaker and Steve Tandy as the likely contenders to battle it out for the head coaching position.

At the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup, Phipps will also depart the Harbour city to play with London Irish.

