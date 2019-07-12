Nick Phipps confident he can still make Wallabies World Cup squad

Former Waratahs scrum-half Nick Phipps says he is confident he can still make Australia’s Rugby World Cup squad, despite his shocking axing from the Wallabies Rugby Championship squad.

Phipps was left out by coach Michael Cheika after he elected to go with Will Genia, Nic White and Joe Powell as the three scrum-halves for the tournament.

The 30-year-old told Halftime he knows what he need to do to get back into the squad.

“We had a good chat at camp and he sort of told us mid-camp about selections and I guess the feeling was the other three halfbacks had been going well,” Phipps said.

“So all three of them were given the opportunity first and I’ve been there for a little bit and am experienced enough to know what I’ve got to do to improve.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, my career’s been up and down so I certainly know how to do deal with adversity, so looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Phipps has 70 caps for the Wallabies since first debuting in 2011 and has been a key part of the national set-up in recent years.

He will now continue training in Sydney and playing with club side Sydney University and Phipps says he hasn’t given up on being a part of the Wallabies World Cup campaign.

“No, definitely not,” Phipps said.

“Unfortunately there was about 12 of us that didn’t make the squad to go to South Africa, so we’re back here in Brisbane and Sydney training for the next couple of weeks.

“I’m realistic enough to know that I’m quite a stubborn bloke and there’s a lot of footy to play before the World Cup squad’s announced, so I’m sort of saying to myself I’ll be back.”

The Wallabies open their Rugby Championship campaign against South Africa in Johannesburg, before matches against Argentina and New Zealand.

Phipps will also be moving to London Irish following this year’s World Cup.

Image Credit: Dan Mullan, Getty Images.