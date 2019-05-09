NSW Waratahs star Nick Phipps says Israel Folau ‘let us down’

New South Wales Waratahs star Nick Phipps says Israel Folau is a popular member of the playing group but did let the team down on the back of his actions online.

Earlier this week, Folau was found to have “committed a high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct” by an independent panel for those social media posts from back in April.

The panel’s judgement over the three-day hearing means Folau is set to lose up to four million dollars for breaching his contract with Rugby Australia on top of a penalty to be handed down by the panel.

Phipps says Folau could be welcomed back if he does the hard yards.

“Israel’s an actual lovely bloke around the club, he’s a very nice guy, he’s very popular with the players,” Phipps said.

“He’s the kind of guy that turns up everyday and wants to get better, so playing-wise he’s certainly someone you’d love to have back in your team.

“On the flip-side, there’s a few disappointing things that have happened in the last two years mainly and mainly around that stuff he speaks about, but also he sort kind of let us down a little bit off the field.

“For us, we certainly know he’s a lovey bloke and he’s got to come back and be ready to get to work and get on with some footy.”

Phipps has played with Folau for numerous years at the Waratahs and for the Wallabies.

The Waratahs are currently in South Africa as they attempt to overcome a tight loss against the Bulls when they face the Lions on Saturday evening AEST.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.