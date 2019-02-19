Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nights with Julian King Tuesday, 19th February

3 hours ago
Julian King

Tonight on nights with Julian King –

  • Macquarie Sports Presenter and all-around legend Billy McGee with an FA Cup and UEFA Champions League update
  • Newcastle legend Danny Buderus spoke about the ‘Hogs for the Homeless’ initiative which he and many other former NRL players are currently involved in
  • Jim Wilson from the Seven Network wrapped up all the occurred in the last week of sport
  • Belinda Sleeman, who is set to become the first female to officiate in an NRL game, spoke on the importance of this milestone
  • AAP Journalist Ian McCullough gave his UK Report

LISTEN BELOW 

Julian King
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83