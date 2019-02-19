Advertisement
Nights with Julian King Tuesday, 19th February
Tonight on nights with Julian King –
- Macquarie Sports Presenter and all-around legend Billy McGee with an FA Cup and UEFA Champions League update
- Newcastle legend Danny Buderus spoke about the ‘Hogs for the Homeless’ initiative which he and many other former NRL players are currently involved in
- Jim Wilson from the Seven Network wrapped up all the occurred in the last week of sport
- Belinda Sleeman, who is set to become the first female to officiate in an NRL game, spoke on the importance of this milestone
- AAP Journalist Ian McCullough gave his UK Report
