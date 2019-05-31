‘No better player in Australian Rugby’: The veteran Drew Mitchell says is key to Wallabies success

Former Wallaby star Drew Mitchell has declared that Kurtley Beale must be selected as a starter for this year’s upcoming World Cup in Japan.

The former Wallaby winger believes that if Australia has any chance in this year’s tournament, Michael Cheika needs to pick the best players available, and that starts with Beale.

“For the Wallabies to go well, Kurtley Beale has to be in the backline. He’s a guy unlike any other player in Australia that can really spark something out of nothing. When there is some broken field in front of him, there is probably no better player in Australian Rugby.

“I like the way that Beale is able to attack from the back but also step up in the second ball player role. I think the kicking game he has developed while at the London Wasps in the UK Premiership has been a huge benefit for the Waratahs as well and it can be a huge asset for the Wallabies.”

Mitchell has also thrown his support behind former Waratah lock Will Skelton to be included in the Wallabies squad for the World Cup.

Skelton has spent the last two years playing for Saracens Football Club in the UK Premiership, the team crowned champions only three weeks ago.

“We’ve obviously got the Giteau clause to allow players from overseas to be picked and Will Skelton isn’t eligible in those laws, but we need to find some type of loophole to allow him back.

“With where we are at leading into the World Cup, we need to pick the best players at their position for the Wallabies. Will’s fitness levels look great and sometimes it just takes a change of environment to get the best out of a player and Will has certainly shown that.

