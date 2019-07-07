‘No one wants to see our game tarnished’: Riddell pleads for bunker consistency

Former NRL player Mark Riddell is calling for consistency after numerous controversial bunker decisions over the weekend.

A decision on a possible try scored by Warriors winger Ken Maumalo in their win against Newcastle on Saturday was just one of a number of calls which had the Rugby League world up in arms over the weekend.

Riddell says the frustration with fans and media centred around the inconsistency between decisions.

“There’s got to be accountability between the referees and the bunker,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We need to see action from what happens on the weekend if the bunkers or the referees make mistakes.

“Go back to the (old) rules, simplify it all and then adjudicate on all decisions the same way.

“No one wants to see our game tarnished by some referees and bunker decisions come finals time.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images