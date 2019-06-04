No show: Lowest crowd in 16 years feared as Origin opener fails to sell out

Tonight’s State of Origin opener at Suncorp Stadium is set to be a cracker.

But there’s one problem – the first game of Rugby League’s most anticipated series of the year hasn’t sold out yet.

Usually you can bank on Queensland fans selling out the revered Rugby League venue for the annual showpiece but as it stands, tickets are still available in all categories in the lead up to tonight’s match.

If the crowd is posted less than 50,300 tonight, it’ll be the lowest Suncorp Stadium Origin crowd since 2003.

Comparatively, in what might actually be Origin’s true heartland, 87,122 League-loving Victorians attended the opening match of the series in 2018.

