No way back for Folau, says Wallabies champion

Two-time World Cup winner Tim Horan believes Israel Folau will never play for the Wallabies again.

Folau is set to have his multi-million-dollar contract sensationally torn up by Rugby Australia, in response to a string of social media posts suggesting “hell awaits” homosexuals, drunks, adulterers as well as others.

Horan, who earned 80 caps during his international career, can’t see Folau ever returning to the green and gold.

“I don’t think (Folau will return),”Horan told Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin. “He’s left Rugby Australia with not a lot of options”.

Folau met with representatives from Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union to discuss the matter. It’s believed Folau was unsuccessful in changing their minds.

His absence will leave a gaping hole in the fullback position for the Wallabies ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan. It is also poor timing for the coach Michael Cheika, who narrowly avoided the axe last year and is now without his star play-maker.

“Subject to how severe the warning was 12 months ago, I would have (given Folau) a $50,000 fine and 6-week ban,” Horan said.

“But that all depends on how severe the warning was 12 months ago”.

“(Folau is) a wonderful player, but he’s going to be remembered for these sort of beliefs and airing them at the wrong time,” Horan said.

Hear the full interview below. Listen to the Weekend Warm-Up with Cam Reddin – 4.00am-7.00am Saturday and Sunday mornings.

