North London squares up whilst Maty Ryan braces for a City barrage | EPL Matchweek 4 Preview

The first big derby of the season is upon us with Arsenal hosting Tottenham at the Emirates and it will set an early-season marker for both teams. Meanwhile, the other big clubs each have a week of what should be cruisy games, emphasis on should be…

Arsenal vs Tottenham | Monday 1:30am

It’s the first North London derby of the season and neither team has really shown enough to be classified as a clear front runner but Arsenal being at home may tip them into slight favourites.

Mauricio Pocchetino admitted earlier in the week that his squad were unsettled with the prospect of key players still potentially moving to other clubs and that was evident in their 1-0 loss to bottom-dwellers Newcastle last weekend. Arsenal were beaten comfortably by Liverpool as well though so both teams will be looking to bounce back with a statement win.

Though Spurs will have to overturn recent history to do so – they haven’t won a League game at the Emirates since 2010.

Southampton vs Manchester Utd | Saturday 9:30pm

Manchester Utd will still be hugely disappointed from their last minute home loss to Crystal Palace last week. Conversely, Southampton will be buoyed by their first league win of the season against Brighton followed up by a mid-week Carabao Cup victory over Fulham.

The hosts may be quietly confident heading into this one and United are still sweating on potential injuries to forward Anthony Martial and fullback Luke Shaw.

Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd | Saturday midnight

Sheffield have had a reasonably positive start to their first season back in the Premier League and actually sit above Chelsea in the ladder on goal difference. However, the prospect of a trip to Stamford Bridge is never easy, especially when they’ll be fatigued from a midweek Carabao Cup win.

Chelsea on the other hand will be fresh having had an uninterrupted week of rest and a confident Tammy Abraham looking to continue on from his impressive two goals against Norwich.

Manchester City vs Brighton | Saturday midnight

Maty Ryan could be in for a very busy afternoon at the Etihad as his Brighton side face-off against a rampaging Manchester City. It’s hard to imagine City being anything other than their normal ruthless selves against the boys from the south coast but Ryan certainly wont make things easy for them.

Aaron Mooy will be looking to get more game-time under his belt to add to the 90 minutes he played for his new club in their last minute Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers. If he does feature in the middle of the park, he too can expect a tough afternoon matching up against any combination of David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.

Burnley vs Liverpool | Sunday 2:30am

Liverpool are now the only team left with a perfect record and they’ll have no intention of ruining that against Burnley. Their lack of clean sheets will be a frustrating blip on their good form, especially considering how key strong defence was to their success last season.

Burnley have had a good start to the season with veteran striker Ashley Barnes in great goal-scoring form. He’ll have to be clinical on Sunday though with Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip likely to afford him very few chances.