North Melbourne lock in Rhyce Shaw for three seasons

North Melbourne has announced that Rhyce Shaw will be the head coach of the Kangaroos for the next three years beginning in 2020.

Shaw who has been in the caretaker role since North parted ways with Brad Scott earlier this season has won four of eight games in charge.

The 37-year-old represented both Collingwood and the Swans as a player and has also spent time in the coaching ranks at Sydney.

The 14th placed Kangaroos host Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Friday evening.

Image credit: Kelly Defina/Getty Images.