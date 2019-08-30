Not only #1 with footy fans — even peers say Macquarie Media is top of the game

It’s not only the 900,000 footy fans who say Macquarie Media is #1.

Even radio peers have acknowledged that fact with critical acclaim via an enormous swag of award nominations — again (Mark Levy, Erin Molan and Ray Hadley accepting an ACRA for the Continuous Call Team in 2017).

Macquarie Media would like to congratulate its nine sporting finalists for the upcoming Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRAs):

Best Sports Event Coverage – 2018 State of Origin Game II, Ray Hadley’s Continuous Call Team (2GB, 4BC, Macquarie Sports Radio)

Best Sports Event Coverage – 2018 AFL Grand Final, 3AW Football (3AW)

Best Sports Event Coverage – Horn vs. Mundine, Ray Hadley, James Willis & Billy Dib (Macquarie Sports Radio)

Best Sports Presenter – Tim Lane (3AW Football)

Best On-Air Team (AM) – Ray Hadley’s Continuous Call Team (2GB, 4BC, Macquarie Sports Radio)

Best On-Air Team (AM) – Drive with Mark Allen and David Schwarz (Macquarie Sports Radio)

Best Networked Program – Ray Hadley’s Continuous Call Team (2GB, 4BC, Macquarie Sports Radio)

Brian White Award for Radio Journalism – Clinton Maynard (Macquarie Sports Radio)

Best Newcomer Off-Air – Andrew Lucas (2GB, 4BC, Macquarie Sports Radio)

The Australian Commercial Radio Awards will be held in Brisbane on October 19.