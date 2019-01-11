NRL and Origin player caught up in leaked sex tape

A video claiming to show NRL and State of Origin player Dylan Napa engaged in a sexual act has been posted on social media.

The video shows the current Canterbury Bulldogs player in bed with a woman while another person is filming.

Napa can be heard repeatedly saying “call me Big Papa”.

There is no suggestion the player has done anything wrong or that the sexual act was non-consensual.

Napa has just signed for the Bulldogs after winning the 2018 Premiership with the Roosters and represented Queensland in last year’s State of Origin series.

The Bulldogs have released the following statement on the issue:

“The club has today been made aware of alleged images surfacing on social media of a current player taken several years ago. The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. The club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

The NRL says it is aware of the video but has declined to comment further at this stage.