Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • NRL bombshell: Suspended Cronulla coach..

NRL bombshell: Suspended Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan resigns

2 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Shane Flanagan has resigned as Cronulla Sharks coach.

The 53-year-old was deregistered in December and fined $800,000 following NRL investigations into his conduct while serving a one-year ban in 2014.

“This was obviously one of the toughest decisions of my 36-year rugby league career to resign from the head coaching role at Cronulla,” Flanagan said in a statement.

“The last month has taken an enormous mental and emotional toll on my family and myself.”

Macquarie Sports Radio News
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83