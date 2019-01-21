NRL bombshell: Suspended Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan resigns

Shane Flanagan has resigned as Cronulla Sharks coach.

The 53-year-old was deregistered in December and fined $800,000 following NRL investigations into his conduct while serving a one-year ban in 2014.

“This was obviously one of the toughest decisions of my 36-year rugby league career to resign from the head coaching role at Cronulla,” Flanagan said in a statement.

“The last month has taken an enormous mental and emotional toll on my family and myself.”