NRL Expansion: Corey Parker backs Ipswich for second Brisbane team

Former NRL star Corey Parker believes a second team in Brisbane would survive if the NRL does decide to expand, while also nominating Ipswich as the area for expansion.

It comes after The Courier Mail reported ARL Commission Chairman Peter Beattie met with Fox Sports and Channel 9 to discuss a seventeenth team for the NRL when the next television rights deal begins in 2023.

Beattie also suggested he wanted the second team to be in Brisbane rather than expand interstate into Perth or Adelaide or even relocating one of the existing 16 teams.

Parker told Halftime there’s enough support and love for the game in Brisbane for two teams to work.

“I can’t see why and I’ve only ever played in Brisbane, I can’t see why another team in Brisbane wouldn’t survive,” Parker said.

“I think it’s a great place, I think we’ve seen over the history of the game particularly in Queensland and Brisbane at Suncorp and the fans love their footy, so a side would be fine there.

“As for where, I’d be thinking somewhere out near Ipswich way somewhere out there and share Suncorp I think that’d be fine.

“I think it’s just one of the conversations, obviously the ball’s got to get rolling somewhere and there’s got to be some wheels in motion.

“I think it’s still a long way away yet.”

The issue of expansion has been a hotly debated issue in the early part of 2019 for the NRL’s bosses with CEO Todd Greenberg previously hinting it could become a reality in the coming years.

The Gold Coast Titans were the last team to enter the NRL in 2007 and have made three finals appearances since.

Parker played 347 First Grade games for the Broncos, while also representing Queensland and the Kangaroos.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.