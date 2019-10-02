Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Levy and Piggy Riddell broadcasted LIVE from the NRL Fan Fest on Wednesday!

6 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy
nrl fan fest

It’s the biggest Rugby League fan event of the year!

The #NRLFanFest!

The National Rugby League has taken over Martin Place Sydney until Friday October 4 and Piggy, Levy & Jimmy were broadcasting live.

Guests included Penrith Panthers young gun Jed Cartwright, Broncos star Corey Oates, North Queensland Cowboy Michael Morgan and Nine’s Erin Molan.

Hear the NRL Grand Final on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne 1278 AM, Perth Digital and 2GB Sydney, 4BC Brisbane.

 

 

Listen to the full show podcast

More details: https://www.nrl.com/finals/fan-fest/

Piggy, Levy & Jimmy
League
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83