NRL Head of Football responds to Ricky Stuart

The NRL’s Head of Football Graham Annesley has responded to Raiders’ coach Ricky Stuart’s strong words where he lashed out at the NRL’s crackdown on dangerous tackles.

“The match review committee can’t just deal with incidents where they believe there’s intent,” Annesley said.

“Of course there are accidents on the field.

“The issue of recklessness and carelessness has been part of our game for the last 20 years.

“The match review committee has got a responsibility to try and make sure that there is an onus on the players to avoid contact whether its careless, reckless, or intentional, that could endanger the safety of another player.”

This comes as tensions rise with tackles such as that by Raiders’ Nick Cotric and Sea Eagles’ Jake Trbojevic having received gradings that have confused some, including Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.

“This game is moving into a very dangerous period in regards to consistent interpretation that are getting continually changed,” Stuart said in his post-game press conference.

