Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NRL judiciary hands down punishment..

NRL judiciary hands down punishment for Canberra Raiders eye-gouger

7 hours ago
Macquarie National News
Canberra RaidersHudson YoungNRLrugby league featured

The NRL judiciary has come down hard on Canberra player Hudson Young, rubbing him out of the rest of the season and the start of next year.

The Raiders forward was accused of twice trying to eye-gouge a player in a tackle during the Raider’s loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Young pleaded not guilty at NRL headquarters last night but he has form in the area, having already served a five-match suspension for the same offence earlier in the year.

Coach Ricky Stuart insisted his player didn’t make any contact with the eyes, a point backed up by Warriors centre Adam Pompey, who gave supporting evidence via video-link.

The judiciary panel disagreed, with damning video footage leading to an eight-game ban.

The decision means Hudson Young will miss all of the Raiders’ finals games and the start of next season.

After the hearing, Young said he was “disappointed with their decision” but promised to “learn from it”.

It was a busy night at the judiciary, with Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves beating a careless high tackle charge, clearing him to face South Sydney on Friday.

Parramatta forward Kane Evans failed to have a similar charge downgraded and will miss Sunday’s elimination final against Brisbane.

 

Image: NRL

Macquarie National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83