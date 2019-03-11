NRL Round 1: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth

Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 1

Thursday March 14

Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM and Perth Digital

Friday March 15

Newcastle Knights v Cronulla Sharks at McDonald Jones Stadium

Markets: Sydney 954 AM, Brisbane 882 AM

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Commentary team from 7:50pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital

Saturday March 16

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan

Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, David Riccio, Chris Warren and Jamie Soward

West Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichardt Oval

Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and David Riccio

North Queensland vs Manly Sea Eagles at 1300 Smiles Stadium

Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren and Jamie Soward

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital

Sunday March 17

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium

Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders at CBUS Super Stadium

Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital