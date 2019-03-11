NRL Round 1: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth
Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 1
Thursday March 14
Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM and Perth Digital
Friday March 15
Newcastle Knights v Cronulla Sharks at McDonald Jones Stadium
Markets: Sydney 954 AM, Brisbane 882 AM
Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Commentary team from 7:50pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital
Saturday March 16
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan
Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, David Riccio, Chris Warren and Jamie Soward
West Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichardt Oval
Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and David Riccio
North Queensland vs Manly Sea Eagles at 1300 Smiles Stadium
Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren and Jamie Soward
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital
Sunday March 17
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at Panthers Stadium
Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders at CBUS Super Stadium
Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital