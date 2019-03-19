NRL Round 2: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth
Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 953 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 2
Thursday March 21
St-George Illawara Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Nestrata Jubilee Oval
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM and Perth Digital
Friday March 22
Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM, Sydney 954 AM and Perth Digital
Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium
Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Commentary team from 7:55pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital
Saturday March 23
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan
Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, David Riccio, Chris Warren and Jamie Soward
Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium
Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman
Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters at Lottoland
Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and David Riccio
Sunday March 24
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium
Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
West Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium
Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin