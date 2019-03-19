Macquarie Sports Radio
NRL Round 2: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth

9 hours ago
Live NRL

Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 953 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 2

Thursday March 21

St-George Illawara Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Nestrata Jubilee Oval 

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM and Perth Digital

Friday March 22

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium 

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM, Brisbane 882 AM, Sydney 954 AM and Perth Digital

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium

Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Commentary team from 7:55pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital

Saturday March 23

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan  

Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, David Riccio, Chris Warren and Jamie Soward

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium

Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters at Lottoland

Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and David Riccio

Sunday March 24

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Parramatta Eels at ANZ Stadium

Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

West Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium

Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin

