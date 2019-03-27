NRL Round 3: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth
Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 3
Thursday March 28
Brisbane Broncos vs St-George Illawara Dragons at Suncorp Stadium from 7:50pm AEDT
Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital
Friday March 29
Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights at GIO Stadium from 6pm AEDT
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Parramatta Eels vs Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium
Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Commentary team from 7:55pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Saturday March 30
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan
Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, Chris Warren and Jamie Soward
North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks at 1300 Smiles Stadium
Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman
Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm at Carrington Park, Bathurst
Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren and Jamie Soward
Sunday March 31
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
West Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Campbeltown Stadium
Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Gold Coast Titans at ANZ Stadium
Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine, Anthony Griffin and David Riccio