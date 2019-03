Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 3

Thursday March 28

Brisbane Broncos vs St-George Illawara Dragons at Suncorp Stadium from 7:50pm AEDT

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital

Coverage thanks to NRL Nation