NRL Round 4: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth
Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.
BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 4
Thursday April 4
Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos at the SCG from 7:05pm AEDT
Markets: Brisbane 882 AM, Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital
Friday April 5
New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium from 6pm AEDT
Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM
Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium
Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Commentary team from 7:55pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Saturday April 6
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan
Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and Billy McGee
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders at 1300 Smiles Stadium
Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman
Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium
Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and Billy McGee
Sunday April 7
Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park
Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell
Newcastle Knights vs St-George Illawara Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium
Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin