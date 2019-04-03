NRL Round 4: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth

Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 4

Thursday April 4

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos at the SCG from 7:05pm AEDT

Markets: Brisbane 882 AM, Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital

Friday April 5

New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium from 6pm AEDT

Markets: Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM

Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers at Panthers Stadium

Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Commentary team from 7:55pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Saturday April 6

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan

Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and Billy McGee

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders at 1300 Smiles Stadium

Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman

Parramatta Eels vs Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium

Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and Billy McGee

Sunday April 7

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park

Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Newcastle Knights vs St-George Illawara Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium

Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin