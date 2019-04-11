NRL Round 5: Continuous Call Team LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio Melbourne & Perth

Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 954 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

BROADCAST GUIDE – Round 5

Thursday April 4

Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium from 7:00pm

Coverage with NRL Nation

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM and Perth Digital

Friday April 5

Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium from 6:00pm

Coverage with NRL Nation

Markets: Sydney 954 AM & Brisbane 882 AM

North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm at 1300 Smiles Stadium from 7:00pm

Continuous Call Team from 7:05pm AEDT: James Willis, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Commentary team from 7:55pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM & Perth Digital

Saturday April 6

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Jamie Soward

Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and Billy McGee

Newcastle Knights v Manly Sea Eagles at McDonald Jones Stadium from 5:30pm

Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM & Perth Digital

Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters at PointsBet Stadium at 7:35pm

Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and Billy McGee

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM & Perth Digital

Sunday April 7

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

St George Illawarra Dragons v Canterbury Bulldogs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium from 4:05pm

Commentary team from 4:05pm: David Morrow, Darryl Brohman and Mark Riddell

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM & Perth Digital

Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at GIO Stadium from 6:10pm

Commentary team from 6:10pm: Joel Caine and Anthony Griffin

Markets: Melbourne 1278 AM & Perth Digital