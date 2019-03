Rugby League is back and you won’t miss a moment all weekend with LIVE coverage on Melbourne’s Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM and Perth Digital Radio as well as Sydney 953 AM and Brisbane 882 AM.

Saturday March 23

Continuous Call Team (1:05pm-4:05pm) AEDT: Ray Hadley, Bob Fulton, Darryl Brohman and Erin Molan

Continuous Call Team (4:05pm-5:30pm) AEDT: Mark Levy, David Morrow, Darryl Brohman, David Riccio, Chris Warren and Jamie Soward

Newcastle Knights vs Penrith Panthers at McDonald Jones Stadium

Commentary team from 5:30pm: David Morrow and Darryl Brohman

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters at Lottoland

Commentary team from 7:35pm: Chris Warren, Jamie Soward and David Riccio