NRL star Latrell Mitchell helps farmers fighting the bushfires

Rugby league superstar Latrell Mitchell is lending a helping hand to those trying to save their properties from the bushfires.

The Roosters player is from Taree on the NSW Mid North Coast, which is at the epicentre of the bushfire crisis.

He’s posted footage of the situation locals are facing, as he helped with the effort.

There are more than 60 fires burning across the state, with the Hillville fire near Taree one of the worst.

Mitchell is off-contract at the end of 2020 and is weighing up big-money offers from several other clubs.